Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Insane Physique In Mismatched Bikini On The Beach

As a fitness model, Savannah Prez often uses her large Instagram following to promote her coaching services and to engage with her fans about health and other related issues. This means that she often pairs her posts with photos that show off her fit and muscular physique, which is partly responsible for her vast number of followers and interactions.

Earlier this week, the Belgian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she does just that she rocked a bikini on the beach, which put her insane figure fully on display. The fitness model used the post to announce a giveaway she held to celebrate her reaching 600,000 followers on Instagram.

In the photo, she is standing on a beach in Roeselare, Belgium, as the geotag she included with her post indicated. She is rocking a mismatched two-piece bathing suit that consists of bandeau orange top that hugs her upper body while leaving her chiseled abs fully visible. She teamed her top with a pair of white bikini bottoms that sit high on her sides and low at the front, helping accentuate her full, wide hips.

Her insanely strong thighs also take center stage as she stands with her powerful legs slightly apart.

As of the time of this writing, the post has garnered more than 23,000 likes within about a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in nearly 500 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the European model took to the comments section to praise her physique and share their admiration for her.

“You Look so Great,” one user chimed in.

“So So beautiful,” another fan raved.

“Wow so beautiful,” said a third user.

In an interview with Simply Shredded, Prez opened up about her fitness journey, pointing out that getting in her current shape took a lot of effort and long years. She also added that she has always been an athlete, having played basketball before switching gears into body building.

“What motivates me the most is seeing the results from all of my hard work, and I’m always looking for new ways to test myself and stretch my limits. The second thing that really motivates me is the daily support that I receive through my social media platforms, especially on Instagram. I’m very thankful for all of the support that I receive from everyone, and I never take it for granted,” she said.