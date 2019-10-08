Prince George Melts Hearts After Cheering Like A Hooligan At A Soccer Game

Some fans are calling it a cuteness overload.

Prince George may be little, but he certainly has a big spirit. Over the weekend, he attended a soccer game with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the little prince held no bars in cheering when his favorite team, Aston Villa, was winning.

Prince George is the first child of William and Kate. Though he obviously attracts a spotlight because of his title, he often appears to be nervous and shy in public events. This is in contrast to his sister, Princess Charlotte, who has delighted fans with her sassy confidence as seen when she began school earlier this fall.

Because Prince George seems to have his guard up so often, fans were over the moon when they saw the little prince relax and respond with absolute glee during a sporting event.

In addition to his mom and dad, his sister was also in attendance. However, it appears that all of George’s focus was on the players.

Aston Villa had a roaring victory, defeating their opponents Norwich City five to one. Prince George certainly had much to celebrate.

The Kensington Royal Instagram account even posted a clip of the young prince jumping up and down with excitement.

The post earned over 850,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments, almost all of whom claimed their hearts were melting over the overjoyed little boy.

Unfortunately, the crowd around George might not have been feeling quite so happy. He was seated in the Norwich section, and at one point, Prince William even had to tell the little tyke to calm down, per The Sun.

It may seem odd that the tyke supports a team from far away Birmingham when he lives in London. However, it’s in his blood, as his father is also a fan. When Prince William was asked why he was a Villa supporter, he gave the following explanation, via Birmingham Live.

“A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams,” he explained. Manchester United and Chelsea are two of the biggest teams in the English Premier League and hold a number of championship wins.

“I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments,” Prince William added.

He then claimed that he knew he had made the right choice after his first Aston Villa match.

“It was fantastic, I sat with all the fans with my red beanie on, and I was sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time,” he said.

“It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.”

It now seems as if Prince George is feeling that same camaraderie and connection.