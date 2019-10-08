‘Bachelor’ Fans Think Peter Weber’s Season Is Cursed After Serious Injury Temporarily Halts Production

The star of the 24th season of the ABC dating show has suffered a series of mishaps during filming.

Bachelor fans are in a tizzy amid the news that leading man Peter Weber was involved in a serious accident while filming the ABC dating show in Costa Rica. The 28-year-old pilot reportedly “split his face open” after cutting himself on two cocktail glasses he was carrying while golfing. Weber required 22 stitches in his face as his remaining ladies waited to meet up with him for a date.

Now, fans of the rose-filled reality show are wondering if Peter’s season was doomed from the get-go. On social media, fans took to the comments section of Bachelor blogger Reality Steve’s tweet about the story to say that Weber, the second runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, was never an exciting choice as a leading man to begin with.

“Wow, they’re going to great lengths to try and make him more interesting,” one critic wrote.

Others said Weber is a “hot mess.”

“Peter really seems like a walking disaster LOL this may be the most dramatic disaster of a season yet!!” one Bachelor fan wrote.

“He better get some bubble wrap!!!” another wrote of Weber.

“Wow!! He’s been having a lot of bad luck on his season. SMH,” a third viewer noted.

“Is Peter super clumsy or something? Dude is a mess,” another commenter wrote.

“What kinda voodoo made this happen?” another asked.

It’s also no surprise that some viewers used the accident as a show of support for fan-favorite Mike Johnson, the top contender who lost out on The Bachelor gig to Weber last month.

“Mike wouldn’t have fell,” wrote one viewer.

“I’m starting to think his season is cursed. Should have been Mike!!” another added.

Weber’s accident comes just two weeks after he was forced to bail on a group date because he fell ill. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Weber had to cancel a group date during which the women were supposed to share embarrassing or racy stories about their past hookups. But when the group of women arrived to the date location, they were told Peter was “very sick” and the group date was canceled, Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve reported.

In addition, Weber had a disastrous rose ceremony this week. According to Cosmopolitan, a previously eliminated contestant reportedly crashed a rose ceremony to confront Peter about how she felt wronged by another one of his hopefuls. The impromptu reunion reportedly didn’t go well, and in a leaked video that was taped at the scene, Weber is heard telling The Bachelor production team, “Sorry I put you guys through that.”

Despite the mishaps, Weber is already back in action. Franchise host Chris Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter the show will go on as scheduled.

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of,” The Bachelor host said.

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is slated to debut on ABC in January.