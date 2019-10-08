Mama June Shannon’s Former Georgia Home Back On Market After ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Star’s Exit

Reality television star Mama June Shannon bailed on her Hampton, Georgia home during the summer and now the house is listed for sale while looking better than ever. Based on the latest reports, the real estate investment group that purchased the house from the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has cleaned up the place and put it back on the market at a significantly higher listing price.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, just before leaving the home, Mama June had been selling most of her belongings via Facebook sale postings. Some people who checked out what the reality star put up for sale took pictures of the items, revealing that many of her belongings were already gone and that the place was fairly trashed.

Not long after that fire sale on her remaining belongings, Shannon seemed to have exited the house, leaving the premises in rough shape. The Inquisitr noted that Mama June’s house had been purchased by someone who had once again been fixing up the property. The source said they have already wrapped up their work.

As TMZ detailed, the home is now back to prime shape and has been relisted with a realtor. Despite the fact that Shannon’s home had been appraised for $150,000 just last year, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star reportedly sold it in August in a cash deal with an investor for around $100,000. Mama June has said to have purchased the 3,225-square-foot place in 2014 for $156,000.

It seems that Shannon never actually put the home on the market. Rather, a group of investors apparently heard that she was looking to sell the abode and that she set the price at about $100,000.

The group of investors reportedly poured about $30,000 into renovating the home which is already back on the market. Now, June’s former home is listed for $225,000, meaning that the investors will make a nice profit on flipping the place if they get their asking price.

Based on the photos of the fixed up Georgia home included in the for sale listing with Keller Williams, Shannon’s former abode does look great now. The entire house has been freshly painted and new flooring and carpeting have been installed. The kitchen her been updated and the place, which is now bright and airy, has been successfully upgraded as a result.

So where is Mama June headed next? Apparently, she and her boyfriend Geno Doak are hoping to buy an RV and travel together. This concept may end up being a bit of a challenge since the two are still facing significant legal challenges due to charges filed against them.

At this point, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot star is estranged from her family due to these legal troubles and her ongoing romance with Geno Doak. Fans of the family will be eager to know whether or not Mama June Shannon can clean things up and reunite with her daughters. For now, June seems intent on sticking with her reportedly troubled romance.