Mama June Shannon’s Former Georgia Home Back On Market After ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Star’s Exit

Reality television star Mama June Shannon bailed on her Hampton, Georgia home over the summer and now it is listed for sale and looks better than ever. Based on the latest reports, the real estate investment group that purchased the house from the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has already cleaned up the place and put it back on the market at a significantly higher listing price.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, just before leaving the home, Mama June was selling most of her belongings via Facebook sale postings. Some people who checked out what she had for sale took pictures and revealed that many of her belongings were already gone and that the place was fairly trashed.

Not long after that fire sale on her remaining belongings, Shannon seemed to have bailed on the house entirely and left it in rough shape. The Inquisitr noted that Mama June’s house had been purchased by someone else who was fixing it up again and they’ve already wrapped up their work.

Now, TMZ details, the home is back in prime shape and relisted with a realtor. Despite the fact that Shannon’s home had been appraised for $150,000 just last year, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star reportedly sold it in August in a cash deal with an investor for around $100,000. Mama June is said to have purchased the 3,225-square-foot place in 2014 for $156,000.

It seems that Shannon never put the home on the market herself. Rather, a group of investors had apparently heard she was looking to sell it and she set the price of about $100,000.

The group of investors reportedly poured about $30,000 into renovating the home and it is already back on the market. Now, it is listed for $225,000, so the investors will make a nice profit on flipping the place if they get asking price for it.

Based on the photos of the fixed up Georgia home included in the for sale listing with Keller Williams, it does look great now. It appears that there is fresh paint throughout the house, as well as new flooring and carpeting. The kitchen was updated and the place looks bright and airy now.

As for where Mama June is headed next, it seems that she and her boyfriend Geno Doak are hoping to buy an RV and travel together. It may end up being a bit of a challenge to pursue this dream though since the two are still facing some significant legal challenges due to charges filed against them.

At this point, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot star is estranged from her family due to these legal troubles and her ongoing romance with Geno Doak. Fans of the family will be anxious to see if Mama June Shannon can clean things up and reunite with her daughters, even though for now she seems intent on sticking with her reportedly troubled romance instead.