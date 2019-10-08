Australian Model Madi Edwards Shows Off Backside With Pal In Thong Bikinis As They Raise Their Glasses

Madi Edwards was double the trouble in her most recent Instagram share.

The blond bombshell was born and raised in Australia and on social media, she’s quickly becoming one of the most well-known models around. The beauty regularly shows off her gorgeous figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, dresses, crop tops, and more. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Madi and a pal both raise their wine glasses in celebration in a gorgeous new shot.

In the caption of the image, Madi tags her friend, Annalise, who she calls her “person.” The two sit with their feet dangling in a pool that overlooks a skyline on a rooftop building. Edwards appears on the left hand side of the image, rocking a neon thong bikini that exposes her backside to the camera. She wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved while raising a glass of wine in her right hand.

Next to her sits her beautiful friend, who also wears her blond locks down and slightly waved while holding up a glass of wine in her hand. Annalise puts her killer figure on display as well in a brown and black striped bikini that also features a thing. The post has only been live on Edwards’ account for a short time but it’s garnered plenty of attention from fans with over 9,000 likes and 60-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Madi know that they are big fans of her while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few other followers simply flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“Two very hot young ladies.” one fan raved with a series of flame emoji.

“Doing what we do best,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” another gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Madi has enlisted the help of one of her pals to pose for a scandalous photo. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Edwards put her killer figure on display for fans once again in a neon orange bikini that had a triangle top and skimpy bottoms. In the photo, her toned and tanned figure was on display while her pal walked right alongside her, rocking a neon pink bikini that barely covered her NSFW parts. In the caption of the image, the model promoted Bali Body lotions.

That shot garnered over 11,000 likes and 50-plus comments.