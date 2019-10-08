‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee Wows Instagram In An Undone Bikini With The String In Her Mouth

Nata Lee is once again wowing Instagram. The “World’s Hottest DJ” seems to have jaws dropping every time she updates her Instagram, with a recent post in a G-string and a see-through shirt raking in plenty of engagement. While Nata Lee has music as her career, she does come as one of Instagram’s swimwear faces, with regular bikini posts proving popular.

Today seems to have delivered another killer bikini look.

Nata Lee’s photo showed her shot outdoors with the background proving blurry. The star herself was in clear focus, though. Nata Lee was seen in profile as she flaunted her sensational body in a white string bikini, although the ties did seem undone. The blonde was seen with her left hand holding onto the string, with a long strand of it also appearing in her mouth.

The snap was definitely a bombshell one. Nata Lee was seen with her long blonde hair down and waved around her shoulders, with discreet makeup also proving to have a fun effect by virtue of some cat whiskers on her face. These got a mention in the humorous caption accompanying the post – perhaps all that play with the string had something to do with the feline reference. Nata Lee’s curves were definitely taking center stage, though. The star’s fierce and peachy rear was on show via a thong finish to the bikini, with fans also seeing her toned legs and flat stomach.

This snap seems to have wowed a whole ton of people: it managed to rack up over 63,000 likes in the space of two hours. The same time frame also brought plenty of fans into the comments section, although not all users seemed out to leave worded responses, with many an emoji reply left. That said, fans did leave messages for their favorite star.

“How are you so pretty,” one fan wrote.

“Meow meow would watch you swim for days” saw a fan pick up on the cat references.

“Absolute perfection” was another comment.

Loading...

Nata Lee’s post managed to bring over 500 fans into the comments section within two hours of going live. For a social media face with less than 2 million followers, that’s some pretty good going.

Nata Lee comes as one of Instagram’s European faces: the star has left her native Russia and appears to spend most of her time in Paris, France, although her fanbase does include many Russians.

Fans wishing to catch the next update going live from Nata Lee should give her Instagram account a follow.