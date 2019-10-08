Donald Trump’s Ukraine Phone Call Was ‘Frightening,’ Says White House Official Who Reportedly Listened In

A White House official who listened in on Donald Trump’s Ukrainian phone call reportedly described the conversation as “crazy,” “frightening,” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.” According to the memo written by the whistleblower who revealed the details about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the official was “visibly shaken” by the conversation.

According to a report from The New York Times, the whistleblower, who is believed to be a C.I.A. agent, filed an official complaint against Trump accusing the president of using the power of his office for personal gain. Allegedly, Trump pressured Zelensky during the phone call to investigate one of his Democratic opponents and political rivals in the 2020 presidential race.

The anonymous complainant wrote his memo one day after the July 25 phone call, which has become the center of the impeachment inquiry against the president. Now, new details from the memo reveal that there were reportedly talks taking place among White House officials, including the one who allegedly witnessed the call, about how to address the shocking conversation.

“The official stated that there was already a conversation underway with White House lawyers about how to handle the discussion because, in the official’s view, the president had clearly committed a criminal act by urging a foreign power to investigate a U.S. person for the purposes of advancing his own re-election bid in 2020,” the C.I.A. officer wrote.

The whistleblower, who was not present for the conversation, wrote in his complaint that he had had conversations with multiple officials within the government who shared concerns about the potentially damning phone call. Those officials say that they were concerned that the president was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

So far, the whistleblower’s account hasn’t been disproven by any new information, and a second whistleblower has come forward with additional concerns about the situation. Despite this, the White House and President Trump continue to deny any wrongdoing.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham dismissed the second whistleblower, who is apparently being represented by the same legal team as the initial one.

“It doesn’t matter how many people decide to call themselves whistleblowers about the same telephone call — a call the president already made public — it doesn’t change the fact that he’s has done nothing wrong,” the statement read.

Reportedly, this second individual has more direct knowledge of the conversation with Zelensky, though specific details have yet to be released.