Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Strikes Sexy Pose In White Spandex Set: ‘Backseat Bandit’

Tarsha Whitmore has been slaying the color white as of the late, and her Instagram fans love it. On Tuesday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning and fun snapshot of herself sitting in the backseat of a car as she rocked a reveling outfit that put her fit physique in full evidence.

In the photo, the 19-year-old model is captured in the middle of the backseat as the photographer is positioned in one of the front seats. As the result, the viewer gets a full frontal view of the model as she rocks a white spandex set that consists of a bandeau crop top that hugs her torso tightly. The model has both of her arms close to her chest, in a pose that further accentuates her cleavage.

Whitmore teamed her top with a pair of matching booty shorts that rise up to her waist, highlighting her slender torso while leaving her legs on display. The model has one foot up in the seat other down as she sits with her knees spread apart, in a way that is both casual and sexy. According to the tag Whitmore paired with her post, the set she is wearing is from Meshki.

The model completed her look with a pair of chunky white sneakers that complement the overall style and color palette of her outfit. Whitmore is wearing her blonde highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down in perfectly straight strands that fall over her right shoulder.

Whitmore also wore a face full of makeup that consists of black eyeliner and mascara, in addition to a copper smokey eye that matches the tone of her lipstick and liner. She is also wearing carefully applied bronzer that helps contour her face.

Since going live, the post — which Whitmore shared with her 556,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 2,800 comments in under half an hour of being posted, suggesting that the interaction will continue to pour in in the coming hours. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 45 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to praise her looks and to share how they feel about Whitmore.

Loading...

“You’re everything,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Hottie,” said another fan, including a fire emoji after the message.

“[S]o pretty,” a third user raved.