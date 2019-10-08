Gwen Stefani To Be Honored With Fashion Icon Award At 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards

Today, E! Online announced that “Now That You Got It” hitmaker Gwen Stefani will be honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. This will make her the second star to receive this honor after it went to Victoria Beckham last year.

Aside from being a music phenomenon, Gwen is also known for her style and has been named the most fashionable star out there by E! She will be presented the award on Sunday, November 10, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT/PDT, during the live broadcast of the show.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the E!’s People’s Choice Awards,” the “What You Waiting For?” songstress said.

“As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

“It makes me think back to Anaheim and just looking through Vogue magazine and thinking, ‘Oh, those girls, that’s not real. I’ll never get my hands on those clothes,” she continued, as she reminisced on the days from when she was younger.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Stefani described the feeling of being handed the Fashion Icon Award next month.

Last week, Stefani turned 50-years-old and continues to prove that age is just a number. The Inquisitr narrowed down her 10 best fashion moments that she shared on her Instagram page.

Gwen rose to fame as the lead singer of the ’90s group No Doubt. The group enjoyed worldwide success and stood out from the rest. Stefani’s bold style and emotional lyrics resonated with millions around the globe and is one of the main reasons she is considered an icon. Their breakout album, Tragic Kingdom, sold over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone and has been certified diamond, as noted by the Record Industry Association of America. This is a certification which not a lot of artists have achieved.

She is currently a headliner in Las Vegas and named the show after one of No Doubt’s signature tracks, “Just A Girl.” The concerts take place at the Zappos Theater and will continue later this month. Gwen revealed that her final shows will take place in February and May 2020.

On Spotify, Stefani has more than 6.5 million monthly listeners who play her music. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her chart-topping single, “Hollaback Girl.”

While busy being a performer, she is also a judge on The Voice alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The Inquisitr announced today that she will be leaving the red chair next season and will be replaced by Nick Jonas.

