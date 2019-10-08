Bella Thorne Celebrates 22nd Birthday By Posting Revealing Bikini Pictures

The actress seems thrilled to be turning 22.

Bella Thorne is another year older and wiser. On October 8, the former Disney Channel star celebrated her 22nd birthday. In honor of the milestone, Bella posted a series of sizzling bikini photos on Instagram. In the pictures, taken at a beautiful beach, Bella posed, kneeling on a white towel. The stunner gazed into the camera, flaunting her fit figure in a hot pink zebra-print bikini. Bella’s toned abs and incredible curves were on full display in the revealing two-piece. The 22-year-old accessorized the sexy look with her signature layered necklaces, silver watches, and statement rings. The beauty’s ombre hair was tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. Bella opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The photos, however, do not appear to have been taken on Bella’s actual birthday. In September, the stunner shared similar snaps that showed her cleaning up the beach, wearing the very same swimsuit and accessories.

Regardless, fans were quick to wish the beauty a happy birthday.

“SLAYYYY MAMI ITS YOUR BDAY,” wrote an admirer, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Goddess I wish you the best birthday evaaa love you honey,” said another.

Followers also praised the stunner in the comments section.

“ur so f***in perfect,” gushed an commenter.

“The hottest chick ever oh my lorddd,” added a different fan.

Even Bella’s famous friends took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Ahhhhhh you sexy beautiful babe,” commented Mom star Anna Faris.

Bella’s birthday post has already racked up more than 290,000 likes.

For only being in her early 20s, the actress has accomplished so much. Not only has she starred in numerous television shows and movies, she’s penned a best selling poetry collection. Her book, Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray details difficult aspects in Bella’s life, reported USA Today. In an interview with the publication, Bella noted she wanted to write the book in order for fans to understand her a bit better.

“People constantly come to me, directors, producers, people that are like in the industry, and they’re always like, ‘I just really misjudged you,” explained the actress. “You’re just so different, Bella. It’s just so crazy. I wish everyone knew the real you.'”

Bella is also an acclaimed adult film director. According to Digital Spy, the stunner recently received PornHub’s Vision Award for her work on the movie, Her & Him.

To keep up with Bella, be sure to follow her Instagram account.