WWE Rumors: Former Champion Out Of Action Again With Another Injury

One of the most talented stars on the roster is out of action yet again.

Injuries often bring about issues in professional wrestling and they can bring a halt to storylines, angles, and pushes in an instant. There are many talented superstars who seem to finally be on their way to greatness but an injury sneaks in and stops everything. One very popular Monday Night Raw superstar has been missing in action for a few weeks now, and it has finally been revealed that he’s dealing with yet another injury.

For a while, Samoa Joe was in the middle of some huge WWE storylines. He was the United States Champion and even chasing the Universal and WWE Titles for a while. At one point, Joe was even riding the fence of turning into a babyface and siding with Roman Reigns, but not much ever ended up coming from that whole thing.

Back in early September, Joe took on Ricochet in a King of the Ring tournament match and it ended in a double pin. Due to referees not being able to determine a clear winner, both superstars advance to the next round and faced off against Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat match.

That Triple Threat took place on the September 9th episode of Monday Night Raw, and it was won by Corbin. Since that date, Samoa Joe has been nowhere on WWE television and many fans have been wondering where the “Samoa Submission Machine” has been hiding as of late.

PW Insider is reporting that Joe is actually dealing with an injury which is a broken thumb suffered several weeks ago. He is currently waiting to heal up and get the all-clear from doctors which will allow him to return to the ring.

Joe was staying active in the ring even while dealing with the broken thumb. The night before the Triple Threat Match on Raw, he faced off against Roman Reigns at the WWE Supershow live event.

Since joining WWE a few years ago, Samoa Joe has had to deal with a number of injuries which have kept him out of action. Back in the summer of 2017, he suffered a knee injury which kept him on the sidelines for about two months.

In early 2018, Joe suffered a foot injury during a match with Titus O’Neil which caused him to miss nearly four months of in-ring time. At this time, there is no official timetable for when Samoa Joe will be able to return to WWE action, but the broken thumb shouldn’t keep him out too much longer.