Swedish Beauty Anna Nystrom Has Fans Raving Over Her Tight Black Pants

Anna Nystrom is killing the fashion game on social media once again.

The blond bombshell is a fitness model and enthusiast and she regularly shares photos with fans on social media while clad in some of the sexiest outfits on the planet. Whether Anna is donning a workout-chic outfit, a bikini, a short dress, or tight fitting yoga pants, one thing is for sure — her fans go absolutely crazy for her. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, Anna gets sexy in an all-black ensemble.

In the shot, the blond bombshell tags herself at home in Stockholm, Sweden. Anna strikes a pose outside against a stone building, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Nystrom wears her long, blond locks down and curled for the occasion with a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and dark matte lipstick.

The beauty shows off her killer figure in a pair of insanely tight black pants and a matching black tank top that flares out by her waist. The model accessorizes the look with a watch and bracelet while wearing her black purse slung across her shoulder. The new post has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s already earning the blond bombshell a lot of attention from fans, racking up over 64,000 likes and almost 800 comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let Anna know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure and choice of outfit.

“You’re a very beautiful lady. Smooch,” one follower commented.

“Those pants though…” another social media user wrote.

“Gorgeous lady you look amazing,” another chimed in.

“Your legs look amazing in those pants darling,” one more Instagram user raved with a red heart emoji.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom got all dolled up for another hot social media share. In the image, the beauty put her killer figure on full display while clad in a nude-colored dress that clung to her every curve. In the photo, Anna showed off her trim figure as well as ample amounts of cleavage a as she playfully held onto the tie around her waist. That shot also garnered a ton of attention from fans with over 176,000 likes and 1,800-plus comments — once again proving that almost everything that Anna does drives her fans crazy.

For thos who want to keep up with the Swedish-born beauty on social media, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.