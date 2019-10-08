‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Slams Kelly Dodd For Violating Her By Slapping Her On The Head

Kelly Dodd slapped Gina Kirschenheiter on the head.

Gina Kirschenheiter saw red after Kelly Dodd shockingly slapped her on the head during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with People magazine, the mother of three opened up about the moments that followed Dodd hitting her on the head, which Dodd also did to co-star Shannon Beador just one week prior.

“I mean, that was rough for me. It was a tough moment for me. I saw red, I’m not gonna lie… it took a lot of strength for me to walk away. That’s all I’m gonna say. That was tough,” she said, according to a report from Reality Tea.

Because Kirschenheiter was in the midst of dealing with a DUI when her encounter with Dodd took place, she did her best to maintain her sanity, even though she was extremely upset by Dodd’s behavior.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Dodd slapped Kirschenheiter on the head as they discussed the way in which she had hit Beador, who was wearing a bowl on her head, with a mallet the previous week. Looking back, Kirschenheiter said that she felt violated and disrespected by Dodd.

“I knew, I was like, I gotta get out of this room. I have to get out of this situation, nothing good is going to come from this,” Kirschenheiter recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. That she had crossed this line already with someone else and then she’s just going to go and do it again.”

Kirschenheiter went on to slam Dodd for being completely out of control and completely out of line.

Kirschenheiter went through a very rough patch in her life during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14. Earlier this year, just as filming was beginning, Kirschenheiter was pulled over in Southern California and arrested on suspicion of DUI. Then, just months later, after reuniting with her estranged husband, Matt Kirscheneheiter, the former couple allegedly came to blows at her home and he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kirschenheiter offered an update on her relationship with Matt, explaining to Us Weekly magazine that while they are currently split, their divorce won’t be finalized until later this year.

To see more of Kirschenheiter, Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.