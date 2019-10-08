Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Exposes Bare Chest Underneath Open Nude Blazer

Gabby Epstein is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Tuesday, October 8, the Australian bombshell shared a new set of photos to Instagram page that brought some serious heat to her page. The upload contained a total of three photos of the 25-year-old standing in the middle of a large room filled with furniture and plush sitting arrangement. Gabby’s look for the day certainly seemed to catch the eyes of her 2.2 million followers, though it was wildly different than her typical swimwear ensembles. Instead, the model swapped her bikini for a business suit, and the look is certainly not one to miss.

The blonde beauty sent pulses racing in a coordinated two-piece suit in a nude color that nearly blended in with her bronzed skin. The work wear set included a slightly oversized blazer with large lapels, which Gabby wore completely open, revealing that she had opted not to add a shirt, or even a bra underneath the jacket. The decision made for a seriously NSFW display that included more than an eyeful of bare cleavage, as well as a full look at her toned midsection and sculpted abs.

On her lower half, Gabby sported a pair of matching nude pants that upped the ante of her sizzling display even more. The bottoms clung tight to the model’s curvy booty and toned thighs in all of the right ways, before flaring out at the knees to bring a fun, 70’s vibe to her ensemble. They were also of a high-rise style, with its waistband sitting high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat torso even more.

Swiping through the trio of uploads gave fans zoomed in looks of Gabby’s eye-popping display, as well as a better view of how she accessorized the look. The social media sensation added a stack of choker necklaces, and adorned her fingers with large statement rings for even more bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and parted perfectly in the middle, falling down behind her shoulders so not to cover up her gorgeous makeup look, which consisted of a wine red lip, shimmering eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The Instagram model’s fans went absolutely insane for the latest addition to her skin-baring feed. At the time of this writing, the new post has earned over 15,000 likes after less than one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration for the steamy shots even further by leaving compliments in the comment section for her jaw-dropping display.

“The most beautiful girl ever,” one person wrote, while another said that Gabby was “flawless.”

“Perfect as always,” commented a third.

Gabby’s Instagram uploads are often met with praise from her followers. Another recent addition to her feed that was showered with love saw her posing for the camera in a minuscule gold bikini — a look that left very little to the imagination, and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.