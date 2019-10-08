Curvy Model Marquita Pring Stuns In White Bikini & Cowboy Hat In Rookie Shoot For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Marquita Pring is one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies for its 2020 class, the magazine announced on Tuesday. Sports Illustrated and the model both made the announcement on their Instagram pages by pairing them with videos and photos from the photo shoot.

While Sports Illustrated shared two videos, Pring took to the popular social media platform to post a stunning image from the shoot in which she embraces her inner cowgirl. In the photo, the New York native is seen posing with a rustic chair made of what looks to be antlers in Lake Marie, Wyoming, as the tag she included with the post indicates. As The Inquisitr previously written, the first group of models — including Vita Sidorkina and Myla Dalbesio — are currently in the state to shoot their spread.

In the photo, Pring is rocking a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of an underwire top with thin straps that go over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, helping accentuate her buxom physique. She teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her side and lower at the front, showcasing her curves. The bottoms also feature a chain with dangling details. As indicated by the tag over the photo, the bikini she is wearing is from Monday Swimwear, the brainchild of popular social media models Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman.

She completed her look with a matching white cowboy hat and brown cowboy boots, keeping with the Western theme inspired by the location.

Since going live, the post — which Pring shared with her 109,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 3,800 likes and nearly 200 comments in just a few hours of being posted, making it one of her most popular posts in several months. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise the photo and to congratulate her for landing a spot on the coveted magazine.

“The dream SI girl!!! I am so excited and happy for you!!!!!” one user said, trailing the comment with a string of firework emoji.

“FINALLY!!! You deserve!!!!” added another fan.

“Yasssssss [clapping hands emoji] happy for you M [sun emoji] you look [fire emoji],” a third fan raved.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Pring opened up about being a curvy woman in the modeling industry. As the report noted, Pring — along with Ashley Graham, Danielle Redman, Inga Eiriksdottir, and Julie Henderson — co-founded ALDA, “a coalition of models coming together to “empower women and change people’s perception of beauty.”