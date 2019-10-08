Donald Trump Wants White House Staffers To Take Polygraph (Lie Detector) Tests, Insiders Say

Trump is so paranoid about leaks that he wanted to polygraph test 'everyone in the building,' former staffers claim.

Donald Trump is so paranoid about leaks coming from the White House that he continuously talks about wanting to have everyone who works in the building subjected to a polygraph (lie detector) test, former officials say.

As Politico reports, Donald Trump puts on a brave face publicly when it comes to leaks coming from the White House. He suggests that the leakers are spies who deserve to be executed for treason. He refers to unflattering media accounts of his White House as “fake news.” He attacks reporters by name.

But behind closed doors, however, Trump is so eager to get to the bottom of who is leaking what goes on in the White House to the media that he wants “everyone in the building” to have to take a test.

“He talked about it a lot. He’d be angry and ask, ‘Why can’t we stop these things?,” the official said.

And indeed, some White House staffers, accused by Trump of being behind this leak or that, have volunteered to undergo a polygraph test in order to clear their name.

His obsession with subjecting employees to polygraph tests dates back to the early days of his presidency, say the former staffers. Stung by allegations that his administration was chaotic, and following leaked accounts of what goes on in his administration making it to the media, Trump began obsessing about polygraph testing. In all such cases, however, Trump aides higher up in the administration talked him out of it.

One former staffers says that White House officials would try to “placate” Trump by pretending to care that people should be polygraphed, but not actually making it happen.

“Taking that line of, ‘Oh yeah, we have to polygraph people’ was a way to ingratiate themselves with him, but it wasn’t an idea that ever went anywhere because it was absurd,” a staffer said.

Can Federal Employees Be Made To Take A Polygraph Test?

As a matter of fact, they can, and indeed, it’s a tool used by multiple federal agencies, according to Federal News Network. However, the rules about polygraphing federal employees include stipulations about when and where it can be done, to whom it can be done, under what circumstances, who administers the test, and a variety of other factors.

Early on in the Trump presidency, Stefan Passantino, who at the time was deputy White House counsel for compliance and ethics, looked into it and decided ultimately that it was unworkable.

“It’s more of a scare tactic” to try to force people who may have leaked to own up to it, an anonymous former staffer says.