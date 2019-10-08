Blond Bombshell Sierra Skye Shows Off Toned And Tanned Derriere In Electric Pink Animal Print Thong Bikini

Sierra Skye’s most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest yet.

The blond bombshell has been showing off her amazing figure on social media for quite some time now and as those who follow her on the popular platform know, the bikini always seems to be her outfit of choice. Skye has partnered with a ton of different fashion companies to promote their clothing and with each and every photo that she shares, her fans go absolutely bananas.

In the shot, the model faces her backside toward the camera as she poses on a sandy beach with the ocean just in front of her. The model tells fans that she is in Miami and it looks like a picture-perfect paradise. Sierra strikes a pose in the photo, putting one hand on top of her ponytail and the other placed firmly at her hip. She accessorizes the look with a pair of big, gold hoop earrings but it’s her killer figure that really has fans talking.

While clad in a tiny pink thong bikini with animal stripes, Skye leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she shows off her backside to onlookers. Her toned booty and trim legs take center stage in the image and she completes the look with a matching bikini top that ties in the back. The post has only been live on her page for a few minutes but it’s earned Sierra a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to gush over Sierra’s killer figure while countless others asked where she purchased her bikini. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Absolutely Beautiful. Have a great day beautiful,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“Beautiful bikini princess jungle girl,” another wrote.

“Body of a goddess,” one more chimed in with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

In recent weeks, Skye has really been upping her social media game, posing in some of the sexiest outfits on the planet. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell ate sushi in bed in a glittery, silver push-up bra. The beauty left almost nothing to the imagination, showing off an insane amount of cleavage for her fans. In the shot, her toned and tanned abs were also on display as she completed the look with a pair of high-waisted jeans that covered her navel.

That post racked up over 121,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments.