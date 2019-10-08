Sara Underwood Smolders As She Flashes Underboob In Latest Snap

Sara Underwood lives a life of adventure. The beauty recently went on a road trip to Utah and shared some amazing photos of her time There, As The Inquisitr recently reported, she flaunted her figure wearing a sexy swimsuit in one of those snaps. On Tuesday, the beauty showcased her figure wearing a two piece ensemble that accentuated her voluptuous chest.

The photo captured Sara standing in what appeared to be a field with mountains in the background. She wore a bandeau-style top that barely covered her breasts. Posing with her hands on her head, she gave her viewers a nice flash of underboob. Sara also wore a matching pair of wide-leg pants. She paired the outfit with a straw sun hat as she titled her head back with a serious look her face.

In the post’s caption, Sara explained that she and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, were somewhere on Highway 50, otherwise known as the “loneliest road in America,” at time when temperatures were high and the air conditioner in their truck was not working. They were taking a much-needed break to cool down when the photo was taken. The post also showed a photo of their truck cooling down with its hood up.

Sara’s fans loved the post. Many commented on how good she looked in the heat, while other followers also mentioned that they liked the couple’s truck

“Well, you do look hot!” one follower wrote.

“Stunning,” said one admirer.

Most of Sara’s photos are stunning for a couple of reasons. One reason is that she always looks fantastic in what she wears. Another being that she is almost always in some of the most photographic places on earth. While she calls the Pacific Northwest her home, she and her boyfriend like to travel the world.

They have also traveled across the United States in their beloved Ford 150, on which they built a stylish cabin. Not content with just building a little cabin on top of a truck, the couple also have a pet project called Cabinland, which includes stunning, off-grid tiny homes. Sara has shared many photos of the fruits of their labor, and the cabin looks like a magical respite in the forest.

In a recent post, Sara explained that she met Witzling two years ago when he was working on the cabin, and the rest was history.

Fans wanting to see more of Sara can follow her Instagram account.