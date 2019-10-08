Alexa Collins Flaunts Washboard Abs In Tiny Tan Bikini

The model stunned in her revealing tan bikini.

Alexa Collins has made a name for herself by flaunting her flawless figure in barely-there bikinis. On Wednesday, the blond bombshell shared a sizzling snap on Instagram for her nealy600,000 followers to enjoy. In the provocative photo, taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Alexa posed in a off-the-shoulder, high cut bikini from Poema Swim. The stunner flaunted her washboard abs and incredible curves in the tiny tan-colored two-piece.

The stunner styled her long blond hair in loose waves, giving her added sex appeal. She also wore feminine makeup, including light contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipgloss, that enhanced her natural beauty.

Fans were floored by the sexy snap and were quick to compliment the stunner. While many simply left heart and fire emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You look beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“Such a gorgeous woman!!!!!” added another follower.

“You’re amazingly beautiful and very sexy!!!” chimed in a different commenter.

Alexa has no issue with showing off her unbelievable body on social media. Earlier today, the beauty posted a picture of herself in a navy blue bikini. The revealing swimsuit left very little to the imagination. The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 12,000 likes.

In 2018, the model sat down with Shoot The Centerfold to discuss her impressive career. The publication had invited Alexa to be a model to its STC Santorini 2018 seminar, noting that Alexa is nothing short of spectacular.

During the interview, the model stated that the combination of her personality and striking good looks may be the secret to her success.

“As for impressing clients, I think one of my essential elements is my personality… I’m always in good spirits because I genuinely love what I do,” said the beauty.

She also confided that she is well aware of the effect she has on people.

“I have this energy! It’s mostly quite effective with men and some women,” explained Alexa. “I sometimes wonder what makes men so silly; then I realize it’s my mystical aura and smile.”

She added, however, that she isn’t all that effervescent in the morning.

“Just don’t try me in the morning, I’m not a morning person even though I’m a people person, and you get a lot more with smiles than a sour face,” quipped the stunner.

To see more of Alexa, be sure to check out her Instagram account.