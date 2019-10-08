‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Rushed To The Hospital After Fall, Taping Status Unknown

Peter Weber has been hospitalized after falling in Costa Rica, according to Radar Online. Weber, a seasoned pilot, was filming for teh 24th season of ABC’s The Bachelor at the time of the fall. A source told the outlet that the 28-year-old leading man needed 22 stitches after suffering a serious facial injury.

“He went to step on the cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” the source explained. According to the report, Weber needed surgery for his injuries but that “he is pulling through.”

According to Us Weekly, the injury occurred while Weber was golfing on Monday, October 7, and he had to travel far to get to the hospital.

“It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose; he got 22 stitches in his face. The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries.”

The accident occurred just before Weber was slated to meet up with his Bachelor hopefuls, all of whom had flown into Costa Rica for this week’s dates.

ABC has not released a statement on this matter and it’s unclear whether or not filming for the show will be delayed. Insiders say production is very concerned about how to proceed with this season of The Bachelor, which is taped on a very tight schedule.

Weber was a fan favorite on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The duo made headlines for their intimate overnight date in a windmill during Fantasy Suite week, where they “did it” four times. Pilot Pete, as he was affectionately called by Bachelorette fans, landed as second runner-up. Brown ended her engagement to her final pick, Jed Wyatt, shortly after her season finished filming.

Weber was expected to receive about $100,000 for his starring role as The Bachelor.

The Bachelor was originally expected to return to ABC in January.