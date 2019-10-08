‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Rushed To The Hospital After Fall, Taping Status Unknown

ABC's leading man suffered a serious facial injury that required 22 stitches while he was filming in Costa Rica.

Peter Weber has reportedly been hospitalized after falling in Costa Rica, according to Radar Online. Weber, a seasoned Delta Airlines pilot, was filming for the 24th season of ABC’s The Bachelor at the time of the purported fall. A source told the outlet that the 28-year-old leading man needed 22 stitches after suffering a serious facial injury.

“He went to step on the cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” the source explained.

According to the report, Weber needed surgery for his injuries but that “he is pulling through.”

According to Us Weekly, the injury occurred while Weber was golfing on Monday, October 7, and he had to travel far to get to the hospital.

“It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose; he got 22 stitches in his face. The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries.”

The accident occurred just before Weber was slated to meet up with his Bachelor hopefuls, all of whom had flown into Costa Rica for this week’s dates with the handsome suitor.

ABC has not released a statement on this matter, and it’s unclear whether or not filming for the show will be delayed. Insiders say production is very concerned about how to proceed with this season of The Bachelor, which is taped on a very tight schedule.

Bachelor Nation spoiler king, Reality Steve, posted a link to a story about Weber’s injury and wrote “Yikes,” but did not provide further details on the reported accident or how producers will proceed with the 24th season of the rose-filled reality show.

Weber was a fan favorite on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. The duo made headlines for their intimate overnight date in a windmill during Fantasy Suite week, where they “did it” four times. Pilot Pete, as he was affectionately called by Bachelorette fans, landed as the second runner-up on the Alabama beauty queen’s season.

While Weber went home still a single man, Brown ultimately ended her engagement to her final pick, Jed Wyatt, shortly after her season of The Bachelorette finished filming. She is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Weber previously told Good Morning America fans could expect to see more “edge” to him on The Bachelor after his mellow behavior on The Bachelorette.

“I’m very far from perfect and I am looking forward for this journey to start and show the girls that you’re gonna get the good, the bad and the ugly,” he said.

Weber was expected to receive about $100,000 for his starring role as The Bachelor. He won the coveted role over fan favorites Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson.

The Bachelor was originally expected to return to ABC in January. The reported serious injury of a lead star is new turf for the long-running reality franchise, which debuted in March 2002. With filming status currently in limbo, there is no guarantee The Bachelor will air early this winter as scheduled.