Teresa Giudice Is Allegedly Looking Forward To Dating As Husband Joe Returns To Italy Amid Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice is reportedly looking forward to meeting someone new now that her husband, Joe Giudice, is headed back to Italy amid his ongoing deportation drama.

While Joe has not yet officially been deported k to Italy for good, a Radar Online report on October 7 revealed to readers that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is allegedly keeping an eye out for someone rich to date who she hopes will take care of her once her husband is out of the country for good.

“Teresa says she needs a guy with his own money, and a lot of it. She is not going to support a guy,” an insider explained.

Earlier this year, ahead of Joe’s release from prison in March, the mother of four was spotted on what appeared to be a series of dates with a man named Blake Schreck, who was just 26 at the time. However, after photos of Teresa and her supposed “boy toy” surfaced, any rumors of a potential romance were completely denied.

Although Teresa was linked to a much younger man months ago, the insider went on to say that when it comes to a future companion, she wants to find someone who is wealthy and who has the “means to give her the lifestyle she wants and thought she had with Joe.”

“She doesn’t really want to work as hard as she is working, she wants to enjoy life with a man who can afford to do nice things with her,” the source continued, adding that Teresa is hoping to be showered with jewelry, cars, and trips.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa spoke about her thoughts on her husband being potentially kicked out of the county while attending the GNO Weekend: An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives at Harrah’s Casino Resort Atlantic City on Saturday, September 21. During the event, Teresa participated in an interview with Us Weekly magazine and revealed how she was feeling about Joe’s potentially looming deportation, and the way in which it has impacted their children.

“It’s a sad time with my husband and everything so we’re going to try and work it out as best we can. The most important thing is our four daughters, so I’m hoping Joe is able to stay in the United States,” she explained.

To see more of Teresa and her co-stars, don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Thursday, November 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.