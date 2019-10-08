Blonde Bombshell Hannah Palmer Tugs At Her Bikini Flaunting Wild Cleavage & Fans Are Going Crazy

Hannah Palmer is driving her fans nuts. The Maxim model and Bang Energy face seems to be adored whether she’s promoting the beverage brand or not – today isn’t seeing Hannah spreading her legs as she sips a can of the beverage. Tuesday has, however, brought Hannah in her much-adored swimwear, with the model’s brand-new update seeing her on the beach.

Hannah’s photos today showed her looking blissfully content, with the mood reflected in the blonde’s caption. Hannah had been photographed flaunting her killer curves right on shores, with a two-piece that seemed to be channeling an era gone by. Hannah was seen rocking a polka-dot bikini in satin materials, with a little skirt proving super-cute as it matched the upbeat upper. The cleavage-flashing was pretty plentiful today as Hannah was seen tugging at the bikini straps, although the finish is never seedy with this beauty. Hannah was seen looking right into the camera as she delivered her beautiful smile, with a quick swipe to the right showing a similar deal – here, Hannah’s hands had moved to her hair.

Fans saw Hannah’s sensational assets, plus her flat stomach and all-around golden tan. Those baby blue eyes were also on show, with fans likely blown away by everything the photos had to offer.

Fans did seem to be losing their minds. Comments poured in from the moment the update went live, with Hannah finding herself showered with love.

“You’re just so perfect” came from fellow model Sofia Bevarly.

“Jesus,” one fan wrote.

“You’re the most perfect human I know” was another comment

“You can’t get more perfect than you are,” another user told the model.

Loading...

Hannah does, indeed, seem to be racking up the followers pretty quickly. Hannah has yet to reach the 1-million mark on Instagram, but with over 800,000 followers, the star is well on her way there.

As to Hannah’s career, it seems to include a mixture of promotions and photoshoots. Hannah regularly appears in promotional videos for Bang Energy, although she is also signed to KO Watches. The former seems to bring fans the most pleasure, with Hannah appearing in stunning swimsuits or bikinis as she has fun on the beach. Then again, Hannah’s Instagram account also offers shots of the model in what appears to be her home, with some settings also seeing the blonde rock swimwear outdoors. In short, stick Hannah in a bikini and she seems happy. The same can also be said for how fans respond to the situation.

Fans wishing to see more of Hannah should follow her Instagram.