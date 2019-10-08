Whoopi Goldberg Slams Donald Trump For Trying To ‘Dismantle’ Government By Blocking Testimonies

Whoopi Goldberg has Donald Trump in her crosshairs as the impeachment inquiry heats up. The View co-host issued a brutal takedown of the president on Tuesday after he announced that he was blocking the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, from testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, according to Fox News.

Goldberg and her co-hosts were discussing Trump’s attempt to defy legal norms as part of the Ukraine inquiry on Tuesday. The president tweeted that he and the State Department were going to prevent Sondand from testifying in a closed-door session with the impeachment committee, raising criticism on both sides of the aisle.

“I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see,” Trump tweeted defending the decision.

He added that Sondland had tweeted that the president hadn’t engaged in any “quid pro quo” and that, because of the social media message, further inquiry wasn’t warranted.

But Goldberg wasn’t buying the president’s reasoning. She chided the commander-in-chief for trying to dodge the standard judicial process.

“Stop trying to dismantle our system of law,” Goldberg said. “This is how we do it. It’s not perfect. It’s not great to some people but we have a whole set of laws that you have to follow and sometimes it works in your favor… and sometimes it doesn’t.”

She went on to say that despite the president’s claims, the committee wasn’t a kangaroo court and that these were his peers, in an apparent message to Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who has defended Trump’s claims.

Co-host Joy Behar echoed Goldberg’s sentiments, saying that Jim Jordan was in on the attempt to cover-up any crimes that the committee might discover.

????COVER UP???? BREAKING: @RepAdamSchiff reveals: "We're also aware the ambassador (Gordon Sondland) has text messages or emails on a personal device…and the @StateDept is withholding those messages as well." TOTAL #coverup.????@SpeakerPelosi #Ukrainegatepic.twitter.com/mDHDMxUZJ6 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) October 8, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sondland is considered a key witness in the Ukrainian inquiry, in which Trump is accused of pressuring the Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky into discrediting Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden through an investigation. Reportedly, Trump spoke to Sondland repeatedly during and around the time of the phone call during which the president asked Zelensky for the favor. Democrats are eager to discuss the conversation and the subsequent messaging between Sondland and American diplomats in Ukraine.

The ambassador refused to appear at a scheduled hearing on Tuesday after the White House reportedly ordered him not to speak with investigators.