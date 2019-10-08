WWE News: Hulk Hogan Training For In-Ring Return, Reveals Dream Opponent For One More Match

The Hulkster may be nearing 70 years of age, but he wants one more match.

There are a number of legends and WWE Hall of Famers who have said they want to or could come back for one more match. It isn’t out of the question for a retired wrestler to have that last bout as a proper send-off, but can a 66-year-old Hulk Hogan really make it happen? Despite the fact that he’s almost 70 and has had numerous back surgeries, he believes he needs to have one more match and Hogan knows who his dream opponent is.

The Hulkster returned to WWE last year and has been the host of numerous events and pay-per-views for the company. He will also be the coach/leader of a five-man team at Crown Jewel later this month when they face off against a team led by Ric Flair.

Hogan has had a historic wrestling career that he knows has just about reached the end of its road, but he isn’t quite finished with his time in the ring. The former World Champion hasn’t had a match in WWE since 2006, but he’s still hoping to get one more in before he calls it quits.

The Los Angeles Times recently spoke with Hogan on a number of topics, and he revealed that he’s having an eighth back surgery soon. Despite that fact, the “Immortal One” revealed the one big boss he’d like to face before his in-ring career is officially over.

When it comes to the idea of having one more match, Hogan is truly hoping for it to be at WrestleMania 36 next year. The big pay-per-view is taking place in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, and he has been campaigning to Vince McMahon to allow him one more time in the ring.

Hogan simply doesn’t want his last-ever wrestling match to have taken place in TNA.

“I talked to Vince, and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.'”

Upon revealing that he’d like to have one more match, the Hulkster admitted that he wants to face a proper wrestling villain. He’d like to face off against none other than Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

“I’d love for it to be against Vince,” he said. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great…. Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon may not be the match that draws hundreds of thousands of viewers, but it would bring in a ton of attention. Fans love the nostalgia feeling of wrestling at times, and that match would truly achieve it. There is no way of knowing if WWE will allow Hogan one more match, but it could make for an incredible moment at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa if it happens.