‘Nightly Pop’ Co-Host Morgan Stewart Shows Off Lean Legs In Cutoff Daisy Dukes

Compared to other Instagram influencers with followings of 1.3 million, Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart isn’t especially active when it comes to sharing snaps of herself on social media.

She, however, does treat her followers to a couple snaps a week and roughly a dozen or so snaps a month. A quick scroll through her profile on Instagram reveals the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum is a huge fan of putting one of her assets on display.

The blonde bombshell makes a habit of putting her long, lean legs on display.

Roughly 24 hours ago, Morgan took to Instagram to share a sizzling snap of herself rocking a pair of light blue daisy dukes that she paired with a dark brown glossy leather jacket. She pulled the look together with white heels that raised her tiny frame higher into the air.

In the photo, she appeared to be standing in some sort of parking garage. The muted shades of gray on the ground, wall, and ceiling behind her allowed her to shine brighter in the center of the photo.

Her short daisy dukes with a deep slit up the side allowed Morgan to showcase her long, lean legs for the camera. Stewart had her hands confidently placed on her tiny waist.

Also roughly 24 hours ago, Morgan shared a separate snap of herself rocking light blue jean pants and a snug black shirt with elbow length sleeves. With one hand placed on her waist she pushed her curvy backside out. Her other hand held her smartphone as she snapped the photo herself.

The combination of her clothing and her pose allowed her to flaunt every single curve on her body for the camera.

These photos come just five days before Morgan put her trim waist and long legs on display in an equally sizzling snap. The snap featured the Stewart sporting a pair of knee-high leather heeled boots as she declared she was ready for fall in the caption.

Her recent snaps have been well-received by her massive social media following.

Both of her posts from the past 24 hours have accumulated just shy of 30,000 likes. Collectively they’ve also netted roughly 400 comments.

As to be expected, many took to the comments to call attention to her toned legs in her most recent snap.

“Legs for days,” one individual penned in a comment they chased with a fire emoticon.

Another echoed the comment above by saying “hi” to her legs as they had a difficult time noticing anything else in the photo.

At a loss for words, many of her followers stuck to the usual smattering of fire and heart themed emojis.

While the majority of the comments were positive, she did have one follower who admitted they were not a huge fan of the cutoff design of her daisy dukes.