Miley Cyrus Puts Her Tiny Waist On Display In Satin Miniskirt During ‘Really Drunk’ Throwback Photo

Miley Cyrus has been posting a ton of throwback photos as of late, and most of them are in celebration of the anniversary of her Bangerz album release. The singer’s most most recent Instagram throwback features her looking like a snack in a tiny little dress and her iconic short hairstyle.

In the photo, Miley sits on the back of a red vinyl booth as she rocks a tiny two-piece dress. The satin ensemble featured a skimpy bra bat that flaunted the singer’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist. She added a matching miniskirt to complete the outfit, and showcased her long, lean legs in the process.

Cyrus’ short hair was shaved on the sides and longer on top as she parted the golden locks to the side and they hung over her eye. She accessorized with a chain around her neck and multiple gold bracelets on her wrist while beaming a smile for the photo.

Miley also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, and a matching pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

The singer also admitted in the caption of the photo, which was snapped six years ago, that she was really drunk while celebrating at the album release party.

Meanwhile, Miley’s fans went wild over the post, which earned over 628,000 likes and more than 3,600 comments in the first 45 minutes after it was posted.

“The hottest girl on earth,” one of Miley’s followers posted in the comment section of the photo.

“I love when you are smiling,” another fan wrote.

“This outfit is iconic,” a third person stated.

“So cute,” another admirer gushed.

Meanwhile, Miley may be looking to the past professionally, but in her personal life she’s moving on. The singer recently split from her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, after spending the better part of a decade with the Aussie actor.

She soon moved on to date Kaitlynn Carter, but the couple called it quits after just one month. Now she’s being romantically linked to singer Cody Simpson after they were spotted kissing last week.

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise. However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too,” a source told People Magazine.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ life by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.