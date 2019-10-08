Saldavorian Bombshell Eden Levine Flaunts Curvy Physique In Skimpy Crop Top For Hot New Photo

Eden Levine is encouraging her legion of Instagram fans to care for their skin by promoting a few products and sharing her own beauty routine. On Tuesday, the Salvadorian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in which she flaunts her flawless skin while also putting her fit physique in full evidence.

In the photo, the Central American stunner is holding the camera in front and above her face as she snaps a selfie. The fitness model is rocking a black crop top boasting a leopard print in slightly lighter texture that makes it barely visible, just adding a touch to the sports bra. The top features thin straps that go over her shoulders and a zip-up front, which she left half down in a way that further accentuates her buxom physique.

Levine, who was born in Guatemala but was raised in El Salvador by her grandmother as The Inquisitr has previously written, tagged an Instagram account named Eden Levine’s Fashion in which she focuses on her style and fashion. In this account, she shared a photo that shows her full outfit. The model teamed her top with a pair of green yoga pants with details in light yellow that hug her lower body tightly, showcasing her strong legs.

The photo shows Levine looking at the camera, putting her gorgeous skin on display. In the caption, she opens up about how her attitude toward caring for her skin changed after she turned 30. She goes on to rave about a few products, suggesting that this is a paid post. In addition, the model wore her raven hair up in a tight ponytail that lets the attention remain on her face.

Since going live, the post — which Levine shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 2,400 likes in just a couple of hours of being up, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 65 comments to the post, and more will likely come in the coming hours.

Loading...

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over her good looks and to express their admiration for the brunette bombshell.

“You get better with age!!!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Your skin is flawless,” said another fan, adding a hands together in prayer emoji after the words.

“Absolutely beautiful as always,” a third user chimed in.