‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, October 9: Katie Receives Her Miracle

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 8 tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will be moved when she learns that she has a secret guardian angel. Just when she thought that she was out of options, Katie will receive her miracle.

Katie is in renal failure. After years of being on anti-rejection medication for her heart transplant, her kidneys have packed up. The doctors have let her know that the only way that she will survive is if she has a kidney transplant.

At first, Katie was quite optimistic. Kidneys are a lot easier to come by than hearts as people can donate one of theirs without risking their lives. However, one by one, her family members got tested and they were not a match. The last sister to get tested was Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), but not even she could come to her baby sister’s rescue.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw a grief-stricken Katie trying to cope with the news that she may die. Even though Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) urged her to carry on fighting, it seemed as if he was also losing hope. They were both especially concerned about Will Spencer (Finnegan George) who would have to grow up without his mother.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will get surprising news. Dr. Davis (Tisha Campbell), the specialist, will let her know that they found a matching donor, per She Knows Soaps. Katie will be stunned. She cannot believe that she is getting another chance to live and she will be ecstatic.

Katie may even ask the doctor if she may know who her kidney donor is so that she can thank her. But the doctor won’t be able to give Katie a name since the person has stipulated that she will only give up her kidney if her identity remains a secret.

The Inquisitr reports that the mysterious benefactor, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), doesn’t want her aunt to know that she is donating her kidney. She doesn’t want the Logans’ acceptance or gratitude for her deed. Flo simply wants to help Katie live.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that both Katie and Flo’s surgeries will be successful. But as soon as Katie opens her eyes after getting her new kidney, she will want to know who gave her the gift of life.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.