Vicki Gunvalson Teases New Project After Being Demoted On ‘RHOC,’ Follows In Peter Madrigal’s Footsteps

Vicki Gunvalson spoke of her big news on Instagram.

Vicki Gunvalson isn’t letting her Real Housewives of Orange County demotion slow down her career.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of Season 14, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page, as OK! Magazine revealed, and let her fans and followers in on what is to come.

“Have another fun project in the works. Can’t wait to share it all with you all soon,” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of her post, which included two clips of her standing in front of a green screen.

In the first video, Gunvalson was seen making cute faces as she pretended to pour wine into a wine glass. In the second clip, the longtime reality star was seen showing off the engagement ring she received from fiance Steven Lodge earlier this year. As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Gunvalson and Lodge got engaged in April after about three and a half years of dating.

Also in her Instagram post, Gunvalson thanked Lodge for taking her to her shoot and offered a big hint by including a hash tag for “Celebrity Slots.”

As Bravo TV fans may have seen, Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal laughed a social gaming app with Celebrity Slots earlier this year under the name “Peterific Slots.” In a statement to PR Newswire in July, Madrigal said that his game was more than the average slot game and applauded the app’s incredible design. He also said that the game was tons of fun to plan.

As for what Gunvalson will be doing with Celebrity Slots, PR Newswire revealed last month that Gunvalson signed a deal with the entertainment app that will require her to develop her own social gaming app, which is expected to be released to fans sometime this fall.

“I am thrilled to have earned the trust of the OG of the OC. Vicki has been a flagship personality with one of the longest running reality shows ever. She is a shrewd business woman that somehow manages to run a business, entertainment career and family….simply AMAZING! I’m eager to get her the opportunities that she has long deserved,” said Chandler Rapson, who co-founded the entertainment app.

In her own statement to PR Newswire, Gunvalson said she is thrilled to be launching her very first online game with Celebrity Slots and noted that the app would become available in the upcoming months.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.