Ghislaine Maxwell, Accused Jeffrey Epstein Conspirator, Reportedly Missing Amid Allegations Against Her

Allegations have been leveled by a previous Epstein accuser against Maxwell in addition to three other women, but Maxwell is nowhere to be found.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who stands accused of assisting late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his operation of a sex-trafficking operation that involved children, is reportedly missing amid renewed allegations against her.

According to a report Tuesday by The Daily Beast, lawyers for one of Epstein’s accusers have said that they have attempted to locate Maxwell in order to serve her with legal documents. Their attempts, they said have been unsuccessful.

“She hasn’t responded to the original complaint. We have repeatedly sought to reach out to her attorneys [but] they are not prepared to accept service on her behalf,” Dan Kaiser, an attorney for Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz, said.

Per The Daily Beast report, Araoz’s attorneys said they went as far as to hire a private investigator to attempt to track down Maxwell to no avail. Kimberly Lerner, another one of Araoz’s lawyers, said she believed it was possible the alleged Epstein conspirator had left the country, but she added she thought it was likely that the FBI was aware of her current location.

Per article, in a lawsuit filed in August, Araoz claims that Maxwell worked for Epstein as a sex-trafficking madam and was helped facilitate her rape as part of sexual abuse that began when she was only 14 years old. According to an NBC News report from August, Aaroz claims she was approached at 14 outside of her high school in New York City in 2001 by an unidentified brunette woman. Aaroz said the woman introduced her to Epstein and accompanied on her on several visits to Epstein’s Manhattan home, which were not sexual in nature and included friendly conversation.

But when the woman stopped accompanying Araoz on her visits, she says things took a turn and that Epstein would pay her $300 to give him a massage that resulted in him pleasuring himself in front of her. Eventually, Araoz claimed that Epstein raped her when she was 15 despite her desperate pleas for the wealthy financier, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail following the charges of operating a sex-trafficking ring, to stop.

In an updated version of the lawsuit, released Tuesday, Araoz for the first time named more of Epstein’s female conspirators. Per NBC News, Araoz has accused Maxwell, Epstein’s late housekeeper Rosalyn Fontanilla, his former secretary Lesley Groff, and Epstien’s former executive assistant, Cimberly Espinosa, NBC News reported.

Maxwell and Groff had been named in previous versions of Araoz’ lawsuit, though the additions of Fontanilla and Espinosa are new allegations, NBC News said. The lawsuit alleges that the women were involved in Epstein’s sex ring and ensured that about three girls were available to him each day.

An attorney for Groff denied she had any involvement in the charges leveled against her former employer, claiming she only worked in an office setting in a professional role.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maxwell had alleged been photographed sometime in August at an In-N-Out restaurant in California, although later evidence arose that suggested the photos of Maxwell at the popular West Coast burger chain had been digitally altered, leading some to question the authenticity of the photos.