Chanel West Coast Goes Completely See-Through On Instagram: ‘Just Casually Watering The Grass In A Ball Gown’

Chanel West Coast’s sense of humor is second-to-none. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper and Ridiculousness star is known for her sense of fun, with a new Instagram photo on the 31-year-old’s account appearing to prove that the playful side is alive and well. Chanel seemed to be channeling her humorous edge just recently when she rocked a bikini with a giant cowboy hat, although today has seen the MTV face take things down the fairytale route.

Yes, Chanel is in a ball gown.

Chanel’s photo showed her outdoors and appearing to tend to a lawn with a hose. The blonde was seen photographed full length, with her left arm holding the hose as it delivered some spray. While the photo did seem to be about the humorous setting, it also appeared to be about the eye-catching outfit. Chanel was rocking a floor-length and baby pink gown that was opaque below the waist, but sheer details up top were upping the ante. Glittery silver aspects on the dress did, however, protect the star’s modesty. Chanel was seen with her long hair dyed blonde and worn down, with her tattoos on show. A statement hand placed on the rapper’s waist delivered some sass, although Chanel’s fans would likely argue that she comes with plenty by virtue of her personality alone.

The post seemed to prove popular in very little time, racking up over 11,000 likes in the space of an hour.

Chanel has been making headlines for releasing new music this year: “Sharon Stoned” and “Old Fashioned” weren’t the only tracks. The star hasn’t opened too much about her beats, although an interview with The Fresh Committee did see the star talk about her track “The Middle.”

“I wanted to make a song that expressed my true inner feelings at the time. I’m very private and good at masking my sadness with a laugh. Wanted people to see that even people with money and nice things aren’t always happy,” the rapper said about her music and the way that people perceive her.

The record also saw Chanel make her directorial debut via the song’s music video, something that Chanel also told the media outlet about.

Loading...

“It’s easier than worrying about what’s being done… I tend to tell the directors what I want, what angles, lighting anyway, so that’s why I wanted to take the lead on this one,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her Instagram.