Ilhan Omar Blasts Political Opponents And Media Following Divorce

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar filed for divorce from her husband Ahmed Hirsi Friday, citing an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship” and requesting joint legal and physical custody of the pair’s three children. The revelation of the legal documents came following reports that the couple were separated as well as rumors that Omar married her brother to skirt immigration laws.

Omar and Hirsi have now issued a statement — written by an attorney on behalf of the couple — following the reports of their divorce. In the statement, the pair attack their political opponents as well as the media for the “speculation and innuendo” pushed by both parties and suggest it has taken a “significant toll” on their relationship and their three children, The Daily Wire reports.

“As with all marriages, this is intensely personal and a difficult time for their family. Just like any other family navigating this kind of transition, Ilhan wishes to have their privacy respected for themselves and their children and will not be commenting any further.”

Reports suggested that Omar was having an affair with Washington, D.C.-based political consultant Tim Mynett after they were spotted holding hands and having dinner together. Others indicated that Omar and Hirsi were separated for some time and keeping it under wraps to avoid damage to Omar’s political career.

The separation of Omar and Hirsi marks their second divorce since they remarried in 2018.

NEWS: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar filed for divorce from husband Ahmed Hirsi on Friday in Hennepin County. pic.twitter.com/xNPdSfFrrA — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) October 7, 2019

Omar has been publicly critical of Donald Trump and previously suggested that he would be impeached at some point.

“It’s not if we are going to impeach this president, it’s when,” she said, per Yahoo News, adding that it’s important for Americans to understand exactly why Trump is facing impeachment to help them understand why his removal from office is necessary.

Omar is known for being a part of “The Squad” — a group of congressional women that includes fellow progressive Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. Per Hollywood Life, she has been the target of rumors and speculation from the right and has received criticism and even death threats for a past comment on 9/11 that was taken out of context by a tweet sent by Trump.

The 38-year-old has also been the target of numerous assassination plots, including one planned by a self-described white nationalist named Christopher Hasson. He reportedly dreamed of killing every human being on Earth and — along with Omar — wanted to assassinate Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Kirsten Gillibrand.