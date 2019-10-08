‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Jen Harley After Kidnapping, Arrest

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter Ariana Sky, Jen Harley, for a total of one week since his arrest on suspected domestic abuse and kidnapping charges on Friday, October 4. The order will stay in place until October 11.

Harley got a protective order against Ortiz-Magro reported Us Weekly after the incident when Ortiz-Magro was arrested and taken to jail. He was later released after posting $100K bail.

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer Scott E. Leemon said in a statement to Us Weekly the day after the incident occurred, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

The news and entertainment outlet also reported that Magro claims to feel horrible about what happened that fateful evening. An insider close to the situation stated to Us Weekly that Ortiz-Magro is “trying to process what happened.”

The Inquisitr previously reported Ortiz-Magro was arrested in the early hours of October 4 for allegedly striking on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, chasing her with a knife and ultimately forcing cops to tase him after he hid in the couple’s locked home with their daughter, according to a news story published by TMZ.

TMZ also reported that Magro was reportedly holding the couple’s 18-month-daughter, Ariana Sky while he chased Harley with the knife. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. at an Airbnb the pair was renting in Los Angeles.

The couple has had a tempestuous relationship ever since they learned they were pregnant with their first child in December 2017 just months after they began dating in July of the same year.

Their daughter Ariana Sky was born in April 2018. Just weeks later, the couple began posting angry messages about one another on their Instagram stories, with Ortiz-Magro remarking that you can’t “turn a hoe into a housewife.” In response, Harley claimed on her Instagram story that the reality star was using drugs.

The couple continued to battle one another on social media for weeks before another incident occurred between the two in June 2018 when Harley was arrested for domestic battery after she and the Jersey Shore star got into a fight while she was driving and he attempted to get out of the car. She continued moving the vehicle forward, resulting in Ortiz-Magro being dragged by their car.

In October 2018, Ortiz-Magro sported a black eye and said it was due to the fact that he was jumped on the way to meet his Jersey Shore pals for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s sentencing hearing. He claimed the event happened while he was in Seacaucus, New Jersey. His injuries were reportedly due to another altercation with Harley.

Loading...

The couple continued their on-again, off-again relationship even after Ortiz-Magro went to rehab for one month in January of this year. They remained together and were reportedly happy until the time of the recent events.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.