‘The Connors’ Features ‘Blues Brothers’ Reunion Tonight, But Fans Want Roseanne

Tonight The Connors features a fabulous Blues Brothers reunion between Dan Aykroyd and John Goodman on tonight’s episode titled “The Preemie Monologues.” Actress Katey Segal also returns to the show.

The ABC show is in Season 2 after the controversy of losing the previous show’s namesake, Roseanne. Fans may remember that Roseanne Barr was fired from the show’s reboot in 2018 after a racist tweet, which Barr claimed came after she took a sleeping pill.

The show tweeted about tonight’s big episode featuring the Blues Brothers 2000 stars with the cast from the past hashtag. However, out of the dozens of responses to the tweet, most are still unhappy that ABC continued the show without Roseanne. The character ended up passing away, which was explained when The Connors debuted last season.

“Katey Segal, Dan Aykroyd, bring in whoever you want. I’m not watching Roseanne without Roseanne,” declared one former fan.

“You want real #castfromthepast? Bring back the namesake of the show. Have some b*lls! Stop bending over for the softness of the world,” replied another Twitter user.

While fans still miss Barr, Fox News recently reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger said the decision to fire the actress was an easy one that took him only five minutes to make.

Dan Aykroyd joins his Blues Brother from another mother TONIGHT at 8|7c on #TheConners, part of ABC's #CastFromThePast! pic.twitter.com/cRn4WSbeeL — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) October 8, 2019

Some viewers did feel tempted by the return of the former Married… With Children actress, though.

“I hold Katy Segal in the same category as Roseanne, so if she ended up as a regular on the show, I might be tempted to watch it. Perhaps Dan’s new wife? Peggy Bundy forever!”

Segal is expected to appear in 10 of 19 episodes in Season 2. She portrays Louise, who is Dan’s high school classmate. Louise has a crush on the widower, and it looks like she might turn into a love interest for Dan.

Other fans also joked that most people wanted to forget that the 1998 film Blues Brothers 2000 ever happened.

Loading...

“I thought we were all pretending Blues Brothers 2000 didn’t happen,” one person joked.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Goodman joined Aykroyd in the sequel to the 1980 film Blues Brothers. In the original movie, Aykroyd and the late John Belushi starred as brothers Elwood and Jake Blues. In the sequel, Goodman starred as a new bandmate named “Mighty” Mack McTeer.

Several ABC shows feature cast reunions this week with several Cheers cast members reuniting on The Goldbergs, TV Insider reported. Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley, George Wendt, and John Ratzenberger guest star on the Wednesday Night show.

Fans can check out the Blues Brothers 2000 reunion on The Connors tonight at 8/7 Central to see Goodman and Akyroyd reunite.