‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Stunning Early Morning Selfie

Kailyn Lowry shares her life on Teen Mom 2, but she also shares updates about her life on Twitter and Instagram. Early Monday morning, the mom-of-three took to Twitter to share a stunning early morning selfie video of herself.

In the video, Kail is standing in front of her bathroom mirror. She is wearing denim bottoms and a white tank top. Over the tank top, Kail is wearing a gray and black plaid button down shirt that she leaves open. Kailyn wears her long blonde hair back in a ponytail as she holds her phone camera up to the mirror and poses for the selfie. In the photo, some of Kail’s tattoos are visible underneath her shirt sleeve.

The comments on Kail’s Twitter post were mostly positive, with plenty of fans saying, “good morning” to Kailyn and others telling her she is beautiful.

The photo was taken in Kail’s new bathroom. She recently moved into a new home and has been showing off different rooms as well as asking her followers for decorating advice.

The mom-of-three has been sharing her life on the hit reality television show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship between her oldest sons father and herself didn’t work out, though, and she eventually moved on with Javi Marroquin. She and Marroquin married and had one son together before ultimately divorcing. Kailyn then moved on with a man named Chris Lopez. Together, the on again, off again couple share one son together.

Currently, Kailyn is single. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail recently opened up on her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindise Chrisley about whether or not she would rather marry the same individual three times or never get married at all. Kail revealed that she would choose the latter. She said she would “never want to marry Javi again.” She later clarified her response.

“Based on experience, I would rather have never been married than to marry the same person three times.”

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is underway on MTV. Fans can tune in to an all-new episode Tuesday night to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and her three sons. They can also catch up with the rest of the cast including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline.