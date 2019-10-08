Kendall Jenner Heats Up Instagram In Matching Calvin Klein Bra & Underwear Set

Kendall Jenner is a total knockout in her latest Instagram photo update. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks stunning as she shows off her matching Calvin Klein bra and underwear set for all of her 116 million followers to see.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel is slipping out of her usual tight dresses and racy ensembles and into a comfy sports bra and bikini cut panties. Kendall donned the white and dark red checkered undergarments while she posed in a brown plush chair and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Jenner had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that she ran her fingers through while showing off her toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the shot.

Kendall also rocked a full face of makeup for the pic, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She included pink eye shadow and matching blush on her cheeks, as well as a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam transformation.

The reality star’s sexy reflection can also be seen in a mirror that is sitting behind her in the racy photo, which promotes Kendall’s professional partnership with Calvin Klein.

Of course, Kendall’s fans went crazy for the underwear photo, which earned over 613,000 likes in under 30 minutes. Many followers also took to the comment section of the post to gush over the supermodel’s latest snapshot.

“Piece of art,” one fan stated.

“Hands down the most beautiful woman on earth,” another adoring follower wrote.

“You’re sooooo perfect,” a third comment read.

“I love that Calvin Klein always gives you the natural look. Soft natural makeup suits you the best Kenny,” another admirer swooned.

Recently, Kendall’s close friend, model Hailey Baldwin, also shared a photo of herself wearing her own Calvins alongside her husband Justin Bieber, Cosmo reports.

Kendall and Hailey have been friends for years, and their friendship was put on full display recently when Baldwin took the liberty to cook dinner for Jenner while she was feeling under the weather, per Us Weekly Magazine.

“I’m sick,” the Kendall wrote on social media. “@Yourboyfai & @Haileybieber to the rescue,” she added along with snaps of her friends cooking for her in order to help her feel better and relax during her illness.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s sexy photos and personal life by following the model on her Instagram account, which she updates often.