Jennifer Aniston Revealed She Could Have Been Part Of The Cast Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jennifer Aniston just revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that she could have been a part of the cast of Saturday Night Live prior to her role as Rachel Greene on NBC’s Friends, but ultimately the career turn didn’t work out.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the superstar actress was asked to join the show by producer Lorne Michaels. “I didn’t think I would like that environment,” she explained. “I remember showing up and [Adam] Sandler was there and [David] Spade was there and I’d known them already and they were like, “Look, Aniston’s here!'”

Aniston told Stern that when she met with Michaels about the gig, she believes she acted like a woman who thought she knew what she wanted but realized that at the time, that as a twenty-something, what she thought she knew and what was reality were two different things.

“I went to talk with him, I was such a young twit,” she laughed in the interview. “I was like, ‘I think the women need to be treated better here, and I don’t…’ because it was such a boys’ club. You’re just not the brightest when you’re in your early 20s. I didn’t lecture, I was just saying what I would hope if I was to do this, what I would hope it to be.”‘

Aniston was shocked that anyone, particularly Michaels, would have thought of her as comedic when she believed she was a serious dramatic actress.

Needless to say, Aniston did not get the gig, but better things were to come her way. Namely, a star turn on a little-known NBC series titled Friends Like Us, which would later be named simply Friends. Aniston starred in the series, about a group of six twenty-somethings that lived, loved and worked in New York City alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the actor that played Gunther, Central Perk’s owner who had a longtime crush on the character of Rachel, hasn’t spoken to the actress since the show wrapped. Actor James Michael Tyler told The Daily Star in an interview, “I haven’t seen Jennifer since the wrap party, honestly. It’s been 15 years since it ended.”

Aniston will be seen on the Apple TV + series The Morning Show, where she portrays veteran television anchor Alex Levy, who is pitted against a younger reporter, Bradley Jackson, played by Reese Witherspoon.

Friends continues to air in syndication around the world, gathering new viewers and fans who can’t help but fall for all the characters and the close bond they shared as a group of pals turned into a family on the series.