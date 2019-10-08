‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shows Off Bombshell Post-Pregnancy Body In Curve-Hugging Little Black Dress

Porsha Williams has a new eye-grabbing update on her Instagram page. In the photo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is rocking a curve-hugging little black dress that shows off her amazing post-pregnancy body. The dress is strapless with a low neckline that gives viewers a hefty glimpse of the reality TV star’s cleavage. She’s wearing a full face of glamorous makeup in the shot and accessorized her look with dangling earrings, a watch, bracelet and her stunning engagement ring.

Fans gushed over her outfit in the comments section.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Yessss this photo here is Art,” another commented before adding a flurry of emoji.

“You are so stunning,” a third gushed.

This is hardly the first time that Porsha has flaunted her figure since the birth of her daughter Pilar. As The Inquisitr reported, a week ago, she rocked a blue swimsuit and coverup poolside in Athens, Greece recently. In one post, she does a dramatic runway walk in the outfit and as she twirled revealed that she was wearing thong-cut swimwear. The video currently has close to 500,000 views and more than 3,000 comments.

“NOW THAT’S A TWIRL” one fan wrote.

In July, Porsha opened up about her life as a mom and revealed that she wasn’t in a big hurry to lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy.

“Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to losing my baby weight!” she wrote in an Instagram caption, as reported by Bravo TV. “I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size… However lately I’ve decided to start eating healthy.”

Porsha has also previously had to respond to people who chose to body-shame her because of her more relaxed approach to post-pregnancy weight loss. In August, she clapped back at commenter who said that she should cover up while wearing a swimsuit. In her response, the mother of one blamed “snap-back culture” for discouraging recently pregnant women from feeling great about their bodies.

“I know, call me weird but I actually adore my lil marks and feel like it’s a lil badge of honor as all moms should. I just want to use myself to encourage fellow mommies,” she added.

Porsha Williams gave birth to her daughter in March and has previously revealed her struggles with infertility.

Porsha Williams gave birth to her daughter in March and has previously revealed her struggles with infertility.