Draya Michele Flaunts Killer Figure In Skintight Minidress

Draya Michele heated up Instagram on Tuesday when she shared a photo in which she wore a tight minidress that accentuated her curvaceous figure.

Draya captured most of her fit physique in the bathroom selfie. She wore a neon green minidress that looked like it was made for her body. The dress clung to her every curve, highlighting her hourglass shape and perky booty. Draya stood at at alight side angle, giving viewers a nice look at her tiny waist. The dress featured a plunging neckline that gave viewers a tiny peek at her cleavage.

The former reality star wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and contoured cheeks. Draya wore her hair back in a ponytail, and she kept accessories to a minimum with a simple pair of stud earrings.

In the post’s caption, Draya indicated that she couldn’t stay away from neon.

The beauty’s fans loved the way the dress looked on her. The post racked up over 48,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“Hot Damn!!!!” one excited fan wrote.

“It works on you,” said one admirer.

“Lime green only looks right on certain ppl [sic] and you one of them,” commented another follower.

“Body amazing,” one follower wrote.

Draya does have an amazing figure. The mother of two often likes to show it off in revealing clothing. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she looked fabulous in a blue dress that showcased her curves. She also put it on display in August when she wore a sexy yellow bikini.

The stunner puts in the work to keep her body in shape. In an interview with BET magazine, she said she recently switched over to a pescatarian diet, was trying to limit her consumption of chicken and red meat consumption.

“I try to drink a lot of water. I try to work out,” she said, adding that sweets were her downfall.

“I really love sweets. And alcohol goes with partying. If I’m going to drink, I try to diet. If I’m not going to diet, I try to skip dessert. Dieting is always going to be a struggle, so that’s why you have to balance it with working out,” she said.

I don’t eat whatever I want, but if I do eat whatever I want, I at least got to work out to make it even.

Fans wanting to keep up with Draya can follow her Instagram account.