Donald Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry Is Being Rushed To ‘Discredit Witnesses,’ Says Marsha Blackburn

Impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump have begun following his controversial phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the call, he reportedly pressured Zelensky to dig up dirt on potential Democratic rival Joe Biden, and critics suggested he was using military aid as leverage.

Not everyone is behind impeachment. During an appearance on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn suggested that Democrats are creating controversy to emulate the “Kavanaugh circus” and undermine Trump’s presidency, Breitbart reports.

“What we do know is that the Democrats want this to be a Kavanaugh circus all over again. They want to rush the process, have people come forward before they’re ready or before they’re prepared so they can try to discredit witnesses. You’re seeing that today.”

According to Blackburn, the process should be “orderly” and follow the “rule of law.”

“We know what they’re doing, and what we want to do is make certain that due process is provided and that the rule of law is follow,” she said.

Blackburn’s comments echo those of attorney and columnist Andrew C. McCarthy, who believes that the impeachment proceedings are a ruse. He claims there is no impeachment inquiry and no subpoenas, and the elaborate drama currently taking place in Congress — propped up by the Intelligence, Judiciary, Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Reform, Financial Services, and Ways and Means committees — is designed for partisan theatrics as opposed to following the law.

“They are issuing partisan letters that pose legally offensive threats, rather than subpoenas, because this is a show, not an impeachment inquiry,” he wrote, per The Hill.

Look what happens when you actually make the case rather than preemptively surrendering – we're barely into this thing and 58% of the public already supports the impeachment inquiry. Half support removing Trump from office! pic.twitter.com/YVt80etToo — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 8, 2019

Regardless of the current inquiry’s legitimacy, support for Trump’s impeachment is growing. A recent Washington Post poll suggests that 58 percent of Americans — almost six in every 10 people in the country — agree with the decision of the Democrat-led House to open an impeachment probe into Trump. This number is up from just 30 percent in the same poll back in July, meaning support has surged 21 points in three months. In addition, as support for impeachment rises, opposition declines, with 38 percent opposing impeachment today in the same poll compared to 59 percent in July.

The poll also reveals that approximately 49 percent of American adults believe that the impeachment inquiry should end with Trump’s removal from office. Although many suggest that the articles will never pass the Senate, the same poll revealed that Republican support for impeachment is growing. Whether this support is reflected in the Senate remains to be seen.