Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Angers Shauna By Defying Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 9 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will anger her mother. The duo are usually pretty close but Flo will defy Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) orders when she spells out some terms and conditions, per Highlight Hollywood.

B&B viewers saw the showdown between Shauna and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke stopped by to put Shauna in her place and warn her to stay away from her family and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Shauna positively gloated when she found out that Ridge had moved out. But when Brooke received a call to say that she was not a match for her sister, Shauna immediately became sympathetic again. After Brooke left, Shauna suggested that Flo test herself to find out if she was a match for Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who needs a kidney.

Flo will do as she’s told and will hurry to the hospital to get tested. She genuinely cares about Katie, especially because her father, Storm Logan, gave up his heart and life so that Katie could live. As Katie’s case is rather urgent, they will rush the lab results as Katie so desperately needs a kidney. Flo will be stunned when she hears the results. She is a positive match for Katie and will be able to help save her life.

Of course, Shauna will be ecstatic. Here is Flo’s chance to redeem herself and be welcomed back into the Logan family. She figures that she won’t be an outcast anymore because she would have sacrificed a kidney for her aunt’s sake. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo will dash her mother’s dreams.

Flo will let Shauna know that she will only donate her kidney under one condition. Flo does not want Katie to know that she will be her kidney donor and wants her identity to remain a secret. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Shauna will be outraged because Flo is giving up her one shot at getting back into the family’s good graces. However, Flo wants to give Katie her kidney out of her heart. She doesn’t need thanks, gratitude, or even to be part of the Logan clan again. For her, it’s enough that Katie will live.

However, The Inquisitr reports that the news of Flo’s good deed will get out. And Wyatt will be one of the first people to visit Flo to say thank you.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.