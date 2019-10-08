Anna Kournikova Stuns In A See-Through Top Flaunting Jaw-Dropping Workout Body

Anna Kournikova has delivered a stunning social media update. The former tennis player might not make as many headlines as she used to, but the 38-year-old is still a well-known face. Anna is both known for her career as a sports personality and being notoriously private over her personal life, although she is on Instagram, with a beautiful photo of the star recently having appeared on her account.

Anna’s photo showed her in what looked like the seating area of an arena, with the star seeming to have the place to herself. Anna had been photographed taking up one of the seats, although she wasn’t alone: her dog was with her and it looked like it was his special day. A caption from Anna had sent Jack birthday wishes.

Anna was looking sensational. The star wasn’t rocking those tiny tennis skirts that so many photos have shown her in, but the gym-honed and jaw-dropping physique was all there – those strong arms likely drew the eye. Anna was rocking a white vest top that appeared sheer, with her black bra visible underneath. The star paired her ensemble with leggings that proved to match – the tank bore black details on it. Simple white sneakers and dark shades completed the look, with Anna also seen wearing her long blonde hair down. A beautiful smile was also delivered.

Anna now seems to enjoy her life as a mother: the star shares twins with singer Enrique Iglesias.

Speaking to The Sun this year, the star revealed that she was absolutely loving motherhood and that the role would have meant as much to her whether her children were biological or not.

“I love being a mum. I absolutely wanted to have children, whether I had my own or adopted,” Anna said.

“I love taking care of people,” she added.

The newspaper feature also saw Kournikova speak of her career, with a mention that it all got started very young: Anna went pro at the age of 14. The star stated that she would sometimes find herself crippled with nerves on the court.

“I would get so nervous and get anxiety on the court, I wouldn’t be able to move,” she said, adding that she felt some unease over her looks.

“I did feel pressure when people were saying things like, ‘you’re too pretty, you can’t play,’ or whatever,” Anna continued.

Anna has 1.2 million Instagram followers, with a bio that introduces her name as Anna Kournikova Iglesias. Anna is not the only tennis face to have turned heads recently: fellow tennis star Maria Sharapova recently made headlines for rocking a bikini.

