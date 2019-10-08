‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Theo Pushes Too Hard

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 8, brings a job offer for Victoria from Billy, but Kyle isn’t so sure about his uncle’s plans. Plus, Theo loses his job for undermining Mariah, Summer and Kyle find mutual support in each other, and Abby loses out all around.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) butted heads over security software upgrades at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Abby worried Phyllis was working with Adam (Mark Grossman), and Phyllis let Abby know that she’d do something different than update software if she planned to sabotage Abby and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Ultimately, Phyllis told Abby she had to deal with working together.

Then Phyllis ran into Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and she asked about Chance. Amanda didn’t have any information to share, but she did compliment Phyllis on not commenting about her resemblance to Hilary. Phyllis told Amanda that she always does the unexpected. By the end of the day, Phyllis ended up in Las Vegas where she stunned Adam by sitting down in his poker game, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talked at Jabot. Victoria told Billy how she found out about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plans to step back in as CEO at Newman. Billy felt disgusted, and he suggested that Victoria resign at Newman and work with him at Jabot. Later, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) found out that Billy asked Victoria to work at Jabot. Jack was okay with it, and he left. However, Kyle had reservations. He reminded his uncle that they both have an equal say. However, Billy called Kyle a kid and an up and comer, which infuriated his nephew. Even so, Billy sat at the CEO desk, made a call, and asked Kyle to shut his door on the way out.

Kyle met up with Summer (Hunter King) after Summer went to The Grand Phoenix and blasted Abby for keeping Victor’s plans from her. Kyle and Summer both lamented their families when they met up at Crimson Lights. Kyle told Summer he would bring her with him to the top at Jabot, and she was happy. On the patio, Billy realized Victoria didn’t really want to work together again just yet.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) pushed his luck too far when he tried to talk bad about Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to Devon (Bryton James). Devon fired Theo immediately. Devon also told Amanda that he has limits, and later Nate (Sean Dominic) also confronted Amanda after he and Abby argued about Victor.