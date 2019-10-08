Here’s The Real Reason Gwen Stefani Won’t Be Back Next Season On ‘The Voice’ — & Why She’ll Probably Return

Gwen Stefani will not be returning for Season 18 of The Voice after it was announced that Nick Jonas will be joining the cast of coaches for the reality competition singing series beginning this spring.

While fans are excited to learn that Jonas will be joining The Voice team that includes Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, they are likely saddened as well to see the “Just A Girl” singer exit the series.

Will her exit be temporary or permanent? Entertainment Tonight revealed that the singer may likely return to the series at a later time, but for now, her work schedule does not accommodate all the extra time needed to devote to the show.

Fans should not count Stefani out permanently from appearing on the NBC show ever again. The show likes to rotate judges to keep the format fresh and to accommodate the ever-changing schedules of the artists that coach the hopefuls on the series.

Stefani spoke about her tight scheduling commitments, which include dual work on both The Voice and a Vegas residency, as well as raising her three sons.

“I didn’t expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time,” she said. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”

Stefani kicked off her “Just a Girl” residency in June 2018 and will wrap up her dates at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in February and May 2020.

The Inquisitr reported that Nick Jonas will take Stefani’s place when the show returns for its spring cycle in 2020. Jonas wraps up his tour with the Jonas Brothers called “Happiness Begins” on February 22, in Paris, France, so The Voice filming cycle works with his schedule.

Nick, alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about their “Happiness Begins” tour and their plans for their future. Instead, Ellen got Nick to admit to a rumor she heard that she wanted to clarify right then and there on her show.

It was at that time that she played a video from The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, welcoming Nick to the panel. People Magazine reported that Nick explained how he wanted to spill the beans himself but appeared fine in allowing Ellen to do it for him.

“I am so excited about this,” said Nick to Ellen and her studio audience. “You’re basically the first people I’ve told, so thank you for being a part of this special moment for me. Just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your a**. I think Kelly’s point about forming an alliance might make sense, and John, I love you, but we need a side conversation to figure some things out.”

Until Jonas slides into Stefani’s seat, the former No Doubt lead singer will continue to battle her fellow coaches to come up with the winning singer of the season when The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.