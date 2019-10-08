‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Busts Out Of Floral Bikini: ‘Some Like It Hot, I Like It Hotter’

Kindly Myers has earned her “professional smokeshow” title, and she’s not about to let anyone take her crown. The model, who is also an Army veteran, took to Instagram on Tuesday and sent fans into a frenzy with her latest smoking hot photo.

Kindly showed off off her bikini body in the new photo update, but it was her curves that stole the show. Myers is known for her stunning good looks, but her flawless figure is so jaw dropping that it usually gets all of the credit.

In the snapshot, Kindly is seen wearing a floral off-the-shoulder top that could barely contain her massive cleavage. She added a pair of baby pink bikini bottoms with a high cut to showcase her flat tummy, toned abs, curvy hips, and lean legs while posing with her fingers running through her long, blonde hair.

Kindly had her sunny mane parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell all around her shoulders and down her chest. The model accessorized the look with a chain and large pendant around her neck while she sat on the floor with her feet behind her.

The bikini queen rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrow and thick lashes, as well as a shimmering highlighter and bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her pouty lips to complete the glam look, revealing that she likes it hot in the caption of the shot.

Of course the model’s over 1.7 million followers couldn’t get enough of the bikini shot, and took to the comment section to show her some love.

“Hottie,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another social media user stated.

“Sizzling hot,” a third comment read.

“Simply beautiful,” another adoring fan said.

While Kindly is known for being a smoking hot model and a former soldier who served her country, she’s also not afraid to speak her mind.

Last year, Sports Gossip reported that Myers ripped into NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for being a poor tipper, even after he signed a $137 million contract.

After one fan showed evidence of Garoppolo’s bad tips, revealing he tipped only $5 on a $134 bill and $9.00 on another bill totaling $131 at the establishment they worked at, Kindly spoke out in support.

“I was his bartender once and he didn’t tip then either,” the model said, tagging the online news outlet Barstool Sports in the comment on social media.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kindly Myer’s stunning bikini shots by following her on social media, where she is very active.