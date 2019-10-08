Bombshell Fitness Coach Kelsey Wells Flaunts Tight Abs In Barely There Bikini Bottoms And Pink Tube Top

Kelsey Wells, a fitness coach with 2.5 million fans on Instagram, gave her fans on the social media platform a dose of fitspiration on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a pink tube top and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms. The outfit shows off her insanely fit body, especially her taut midsection. Kelsey also appears to wear minimal makeup in the shot, opting to let her natural beauty shine through instead.

In the caption, the brunette bombshell revealed that the post wasn’t just meant to flaunt the muscle tone that she’s developed through her fitness programs. She also had an inspirational message for her fans about the importance of taking a break.

“Caring for our mental and emotional health and wellbeing is JUST as important as caring for our physical bodies,” she wrote. “NEVER value aesthetics over your health and NEVER feel bad for taking a break or slowing things down.”

In the comments, fans expressed gratitude for the post and her words about the importance of relaxation.

“You win for best commentary on a fitness Insta account,” one fan wrote.

“Such a great reminder,” another follower added. “Thank you.”

“I adore how inspiring you are!!!” a third fan gushed.

But quite a few of the commenters couldn’t scroll past the photo without sharing a compliment for her physical beauty.

“You look incredible,” one commenter wrote before adding three heart emoji to their comment.

“You are just so gorgeous,” another wrote.

Kelsey isn’t the only stunning fitness coach that has been sharing inspirational messages with their fans of late. As The Inquisitr reported, Lauren Drain, a trainer, and model who has been called the “World’s Hottest Nurse” recently discussed the relationship between body positivity and pregnancy on her Instagram page. Lauren is currently pregnant with her first child, a daughter who she’s already revealed will be named Aria Skye.

Pregnancy has also played an important part in Kelsey Wells’ fitness journey. As Pop Sugar notes, she started working out seriously after the birth of her son Anderson. The positive changes she experienced as a result of consistent exercise encouraged her to pursue a qualification in personal training with a focus on post-natal coaching.

She is also the creator of the PWR workout programs, 12-week series that focuses mostly on weight training. On her website, she also sells a specific version of the program for women who have recently had a baby.

To learn more about Kelsey Wells and get regular updates of her fitness-related content, check out her Instagram page.