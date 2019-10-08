Bombshell Fitness Coach Kelsey Wells Flaunts Tight Abs In Barely There Bikini Bottoms And Pink Tube Top

Kelsey Wells, a fitness coach with 2.5 million fans on Instagram, gave her fans on the social media platform a dose of fitspiration on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a pink tube top and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms. The outfit shows off her insanely fit body, especially her taut midsection. Kelsey also appears to wear minimal makeup in the shot, opting to let her natural beauty shine through instead.
In the caption, the brunette bombshell revealed that the post wasn’t just meant to flaunt the muscle tone that she’s developed through her fitness programs. She also had an inspirational message for her fans about the importance of taking a break.
“Caring for our mental and emotional health and wellbeing is JUST as important as caring for our physical bodies,” she wrote. “NEVER value aesthetics over your health and NEVER feel bad for taking a break or slowing things down.”
In the comments, fans expressed gratitude for the post and her words about the importance of relaxation.
“You win for best commentary on a fitness Insta account,” one fan wrote.
“Such a great reminder,” another follower added. “Thank you.”
“I adore how inspiring you are!!!” a third fan gushed.
But quite a few of the commenters couldn’t scroll past the photo without sharing a compliment for her physical beauty.
“You look incredible,” one commenter wrote before adding three heart emoji to their comment.
“You are just so gorgeous,” another wrote.
My focus this past holiday was simply enjoying time with my boys in one of our favorite places. I did a few PWR sessions and stayed active via allll the swimming, but I also rested A LOT (thank you @rpwells ????????♥️), read some books on my list, indulged in my favorite treats, and spent a lot of time reflecting on the last six months and re-evaluating and resetting my goals and intentions for the next. Caring for our mental and emotional health and wellbeing is JUST as important as caring for our physical bodies. NEVER value aesthetics over your health and NEVER feel bad for taking a break or slowing things down. You don’t need to wait for a vacation to do so either. Your fitness journey is about your HEALTH, and relaxing is part of that.???? #PWR #kelseywellspwr . www.kelseywells.com/app
I implore you to use exercise as a tool to uncover the voice inside of you that says “I CAN”. Move your body in nurture of the part of you that knows YOU ARE ENOUGH. Regardless how incredibly soft and distant those parts may feel at times, YOU are always connected there.????⚡️ #pwrprogram #kelseywellspwr
Pregnancy has also played an important part in Kelsey Wells’ fitness journey. As Pop Sugar notes, she started working out seriously after the birth of her son Anderson. The positive changes she experienced as a result of consistent exercise encouraged her to pursue a qualification in personal training with a focus on post-natal coaching.
⚡️PWR RECOVERY: Spine Stretches⚡️ . My PWR Weight-Training Program is excellent for strengthening your posterior chain and improving postural alignment, which can aid in elimination and prevention of knee, back, and neck injuries. It is IMPERATIVE however that proper form is used during weighted exercises (really ALL exercises) and proper warmups and cool-downs are practiced. These Dynamic and Static stretches are brilliant for warming up your spine, and are incorporated into my PWR warmups, cooldowns, and recovery sessions all in the SWEAT app. . Cat-Cow Four Point Thoracic Rotation Downward Dog Child’s Pose . www.kelseywells.com/app
She is also the creator of the PWR workout programs, 12-week series that focuses mostly on weight training. On her website, she also sells a specific version of the program for women who have recently had a baby.
My fitness journey began at home, and for the first year my ‘gym’ was the small space behind the sofa in the living room of our basement apartment just big enough to fit a yoga mat. It was all that I needed— as I soon realized that all you NEED to be successful in your fitness journey is YOURSELF, a desire to care for your health, and hard work. That first year of work and healing I began my journey to empowerment through fitness, and found my passion in helping others to do the same. I distinctly remember after completing my certifications and studies and officially becoming a professional trainer, I told Ryan that one day I wanted to have a space where I could train properly from our home. It was one of many goals that I set for myself and my career, and this week, after years of hard work, that became a reality. Sitting here in my home reflecting on my journey so far and my heart could explode!! I am so damn thankful. ???????????????? #kelseywellspwr #pwrprogram
To learn more about Kelsey Wells and get regular updates of her fitness-related content, check out her Instagram page.