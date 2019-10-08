Kelly Ripa Flaunts Killer Legs In Cheetah-Print Minidress & High Heels: ‘I Love A Front Zipper’

Kelly Ripa’s Instagram fashion show is back. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan show host regularly appears in social media videos showcasing her looks – it isn’t all about those backstage moments with co-star Ryan Seacrest. As fans of the show are likely aware, videos posted to Live! with Kelly and Ryan‘s Instagram account now come dedicated to Kelly’s look of the day, with the 50-year-old mostly seen in a closet-style setting as she describes her ensemble in detail.

Yesterday, it was Kelly lifting her minidress in a floral-print look. Today has kept the mini length, but it’s switched up the fabrics.

The video showed Kelly admiring her ensemble – and there was a lot to admire. The blonde had outfitted herself in a super-stylish and cheetah-print minidress in blue and black shades, with the short length flaunting her killer legs. With a pair of electric yellow high heels, though, the star’s famous pins looked better than ever. The dress was fairly conservative outside of its micro length, though, with long sleeves and a high neckline, although it did boast a detail that Kelly seemed pretty keen on: there was a zip going down the middle.

Kelly’s stylist Shoshanna Grutt was heard talking about the zip and mentioning “easy access.” Kelly herself then stated that she “loves” zippers – both front and back.

The dress likely didn’t come cheap – those slinky numbers tend to come from designer brands, although the look is never too flashy with Kelly. Hip-hop might have embraced designer brands by virtue of showcasing that monogram as much as possible, but the music stars rocking Fendi and Louis Vuitton monograms channel a different style from Kelly.

Over on Kelly’s own Instagram, posts tend to take one of two formats. Either the star shares up-to-date images of herself, or she goes down the throwback route, with the latter proving somewhat legendary for the star’s followers. A snap of Kelly mopping floors in high heels during her Hope & Faith days proved especially popular. The acting era is over for Kelly, although she has hinted at wanting to dabble in it again. Prior to daughter Lola Grace’s recent college start, Kelly spoke to The Cut, mentioning that she might well resume acting.

“Now that I’ve got one kid that’s almost done with college, one that’s going into college, and one that is halfway through his sophomore year of high school, I have a lot more time to free me up to do other projects. Maybe start acting again, who knows,” the star said.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.