Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Incredible Curves & Toned Abs In Black Bra

The model stunned in her revealing ensemble.

Cindy Kimberly sure knows how to get her fans excited. The model shared a series of sexy snaps on Instagram for her 5.7 million followers to enjoy. In the photos, Cindy posed, standing inside a tub. The beauty gazed seductively into the camera, as she flaunted her flawless figure in a revealing ensemble. The model’s black bra, extremely sheer skirt, and cheeky underwear put her incredible curves and toned abs on full display.

Cindy styled her long hair into a ponytail with a few loose strands framing her gorgeous face. The stunner wore glamorous makeup that included a fierce cat eye, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and a nude lipstick.

Fans seemed to love the sizzling snaps and were quick to compliment the model.

“How is it possible to look so good,” questioned a follower.

“Imagine being this pretty,” commented another.

“Beauty is such a small word to describe you love youuuu,” said a different fan, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“A goddess among girls,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post has already racked up more than 180,000 likes.

Cindy isn’t one to shy away from showing off her amazing assets. Last week, the bombshell set temperatures rising in a sexy Instagram post. In the pictures, Cindy stunned in a black bra and a pair of barely there underwear.

As fans are well aware, Cindy has Justin Bieber to thank for her career. According to The Sun, the singer came across a photo of the beauty in 2015, when she was 17-years-old. An infatuated Justin proceeded to ask his Instagram followers if they knew the identity of the then-babysitter.

Justin’s Instagram post made her an overnight success. In 2016, Elle magazine reported that Cindy, however, initially seemed to feel overwhelmed by the attention that she was receiving.

“I so do not know how to deal with this,” she wrote in the comments section of Justin’s post.

Within a matter of two months, Cindy was walking the runway at Madrid Fashion Week. At the time, the beauty noted that her academic career came first before modeling.

“I am constantly being called with offers for things but I’m focusing on the jobs that I was already committed to before in the world of fashion and my schoolwork,” said Cindy.

The Sun also noted that the model has since been signed by Uno Models and has worked with numerous clients.

To see more of Cindy, be sure to check out her Instagram account.